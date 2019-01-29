Man Dies Two Weeks After M6 Crash

A man's died, almost two weeks on from a big crash on the M6 at Carnforth.

The 34-year old - who's from Blackburn, but hasn't been named - was in the first vehicle involved in a ten-car pile-up on the northbound side back on the 16th of January.

He managed to get out and behind a barrier on the hard shoulder, but was then hit by another car.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are very tragic circumstances and my thoughts, and those of my team, are with the gentleman’s family and friends at this incredibly distressing time.

“We continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information comes forward. We understand there were exceptional weather conditions during the time of the collisions and would ask anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“Furthermore, if you helped to move any of the vehicles involved to the hard shoulder before police arrived, please get in touch.”