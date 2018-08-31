Man Fractured Eye Socket In Attack

31 August 2018, 06:07 | Updated: 31 August 2018, 06:09

Police

There's a witness appeal after a man fractured his eye socket during an attack in Morecambe.

The victim was put in a headlock and fell to the floor outside Nowhere Bar in the early hours of the 18th of August. Det Con Nikki Kay, of Lancashire Police, said: “An investigation is underway after a man was left with serious facial injuries following an assault in Morecambe. “The attack happened close to Nowhere Bar and we believe a number of people were in the area at the time of the offence. “If you have any information which can help police, please come forward.” The victim, from the Morecambe area, had been outside Nowhere Bar when he was put in a headlock by another man. He was eventually released, but fell forward hitting his face on the floor, fracturing his eye socket and falling unconscious. He was later taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment. The offender made off from the scene before police arrived. Anyone with information can call (01524) 596455 or email 6746@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log WB1809833 of August 18. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

