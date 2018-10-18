Man Hit In Face With Brick

There's a CCTV appeal after a man had a brick thrown into his face in Morecambe.

The victim had got into an argument with a man and woman on Queens Street in the early hours of Monday, before the man attacked him.

The 31-year-old man suffered a broken eye socket and broken cheek bone. He was later taken to Royal Lancaster Infirmary for treatment.

Detectives have release a CCTV stil of two people they'd like to speak to.

DC Lucy Illingworth, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a shocking and brutal assault where the victim has had a brick thrown in his face at close range.

“We want to identify these individuals and believe someone will know who they are.

“If you can help, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 3538@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1380 of October 16.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.