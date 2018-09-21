Man jailed for approaching police with knife

21 September 2018, 15:03 | Updated: 21 September 2018, 15:13

Carlisle Crown Court, Cumbria

A Kendal man who approached police with a large carving knife while drunk has been handed a 15-month jail sentence.

Carlisle Crown Court head how officers were called to deal with Scott William Graham after he refused to leave the Hallgarth post office when intoxicated on July 22.
 
He was found "propped up" by a friend. But after police escorted him back to his caravan, Graham came towards one officer with a large carving knife, prompting several to believe they would be attacked and stabbed.

The 30-year-old was restrained but struggled and resisted. He kicked out at one officer, ripped a constable's uniform and then racially abused a sergeant at a police station.
 
Graham, of Low Mead, Kendal, was jailed today (FRI) having admitted police assault, criminal damage, threatening another with a blade in public, and racially-aggravated harassment. The court heard he had previous convictions for blade and offensive weapon possession - along with other police assaults - on his record.
 
Recorder Julie Clemitson told him: "Your behaviour can only be described as disgraceful throughout that whole episode."

