Man Jailed For Having Knife At Campsite

A man who drunkenly wielded a big hunting knife at a Lakes campsite has been jailed for around six months.

36-year old Bryan Grigg - from the Northeast - admitted having a bladed article in public at Chapel House Farm, near Keswick.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he was just using it to hammer in tent pegs and make sandwiches.

"I don't like knives of any kind in a public place," said Judge Peter Davies as he passed sentence. "There is a reason for that: knives are dangerous, whether they are being used to butter bread or not.

"I have seen too many wounds caused by knives - deliberately or recklessly. If you have a knife (in public) you go to prison."

Cumbria Police has begun a countywide knife amnesty today.