Man Jailed For Having Knife At Campsite

18 September 2018, 06:11

Carlisle Crown Court, Cumbria

A man who drunkenly wielded a big hunting knife at a Lakes campsite has been jailed for around six months.

36-year old Bryan Grigg - from the Northeast - admitted having a bladed article in public at Chapel House Farm, near Keswick.

Carlisle Crown Court heard he was just using it to hammer in tent pegs and make sandwiches.

"I don't like knives of any kind in a public place," said Judge Peter Davies as he passed sentence. "There is a reason for that: knives are dangerous, whether they are being used to butter bread or not.

"I have seen too many wounds caused by knives - deliberately or recklessly. If you have a knife (in public) you go to prison."

Cumbria Police has begun a countywide knife amnesty today.

Latest News

See more Latest News

UK weather: Storm Ali to hit UK and Ireland with 85mph winds

Childline

Big Rise In Peer-To-Peer Child Abuse

Wind Warning

Another Weather Warning For Wind

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News