Man Jailed For Workington Pharmacy Robbery

A man has been jailed for 51 months for a knifepoint robbery committed at a Workington pharmacy.

Carl Michael McGlasson, aged 33, of Victoria Road, Workington, was sentenced today (27th September) at Carlisle Crown Court.

McGlasson pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to robbing a staff member at the Moorclose Pharmacy, on Westfield Drive, of a pain relief drug. The incident occurred on the morning of the 4th June.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place and going equipped in relation to an incident on Harrington Road on the 9th April. The court heard that the incident in April was McGlasson preparing for the criminal incident in June.

Detective Constable Michael Gale said:

“I am pleased that McGlasson has been brought before the courts to answer for his actions. This was a horrifying ordeal that the staff at this local friendly pharmacy had to endure and had a huge impact on the tightknit community of Moorclose.

“I would like to praise the bravery of the staff at the pharmacy who witnessed the incident. They stated that it was one of the most frightening events of their lives.

“I would like to thank everybody for their efforts in bringing McGlasson to justice and hope that the sentence passed has given some closure to staff of the pharmacy and the local community.”