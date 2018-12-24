Man Killed In Lancaster Crash

The 32 year old from Morecambe suffered serious head injuries

A man has died following a collision in Lancaster.

It happened at around 12:30am this morning (Sunday 23 December) outside the entrance to the bus station on Cable Street when a Kia Ceed has been in a collision with a pedestrian, a 32 year old man from Morecambe.



He suffered extensive head injuries and sadly died at the scene.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Sgt Phil Baxendale said: “This is a tragic and extremely sad incident where a family have lost a loved one just before Christmas. My thoughts are with them at this most difficult time, they are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We know that Lancaster was busy at that time with revellers out celebrating the festivities and so I would appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything to make contact with us at their earliest opportunity as we need to get to the bottom of what exactly happened.”