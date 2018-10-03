Man reversed At Female In Kendal Car Park

A man has admitted driving carelessly, and behaving violently, in a Kendal supermarket car park.

John Clarke, 38, had faced an allegation of dangerous driving following an incident outside the Morrisons store, Queen Katherines Avenue, on April 13.

At Carlisle Crown Court today (WED), he denied that charge but instead admitted driving without due care and attention in a Land Rover Vogue.

Clarke, of Kent Close, Bowston, near Kendal, also admitted a charge of affray arising out of the same late afternoon incident. This charge states he used or threatened unlawful violence towards another, and that his conduct was such as to cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for their personal safety.

Prosecutor Kim Whittlestone told the court Clarke - with a child inside his vehicle - had reversed at a female pedestrian. "She had to take avoiding action," Miss Whittlestone stated.

Judge Peter Davies adjourned the case, and announced that he would pass sentence tomorrow. In the meantime, Clarke was given an interim driving ban and told the judge would consider whether than should be a permanent disqualification after listening to his lawyer's mitigation submissions.