Man Seriously Injured In Botchergate Collision

Police have released further details about a collision in Botchergate at the weekend. Six pedestrian's were injured - a man in his 20s from Whitehaven was left with serious head and back injuries.

He was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle, his injuries aren't thought to be life threatening.

A second man from Whitehaven, aged in his 50s, suffered a serious leg injury. A man in his 80s from Carlisle, a woman in her 40s from Carlisle, a woman from Scotland her 30s from Scotland and a man in his 20s from Scotland, all suffered minor injuries.

The collision occurred at around 7pm on Saturday, involving a taxi and a black Ford Fiesta.



Inspector Steve Minnikin said: "We have identified all those involved in the incident. Whilst there have been no arrests made, this is a live investigation and we would urge people to be responsible when discussing this case, particularly online.



"This was not a deliberate act. However, it was a serious road traffic collision which has left two people with serious injuries.



"I would urge anyone who witnessed what took place but has yet to come forward to contact the police immediately referencing incident 206 of 15 September 2018."