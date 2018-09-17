Man Seriously Injured In Botchergate Collision
17 September 2018, 12:36 | Updated: 17 September 2018, 12:56
Police have released further details about a collision in Botchergate at the weekend. Six pedestrian's were injured - a man in his 20s from Whitehaven was left with serious head and back injuries.
Inspector Steve Minnikin said: "We have identified all those involved in the incident. Whilst there have been no arrests made, this is a live investigation and we would urge people to be responsible when discussing this case, particularly online.
"This was not a deliberate act. However, it was a serious road traffic collision which has left two people with serious injuries.
"I would urge anyone who witnessed what took place but has yet to come forward to contact the police immediately referencing incident 206 of 15 September 2018."