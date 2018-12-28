Man Wanted Over Christmas Day Stabbing

People are being warned not to approach Warren Givens

Police are appealing for help to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with a serious assault.

Officers are looking for Warren Givens following the stabbing on Christmas Day in Preston but are warning he should not be approached.

Police were called at shortly before 9am on December 25th to reports that a 37-year-old man had been stabbed on Eldon Street, Preston. He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital in a serious but not life threatening condition.

Officers, including armed officers, subsequently carried out a search of a property on Blackpool Road as part of enquiries to trace a suspect but they were not located.

Warren Givens, 44, is described as white, 5’9” tall, medium build with short light brown hair.

Detective Inspector Nick Hills, of Preston CID, said: “This was a serious assault during which a man suffered some significant injuries and I would appeal to anyone who knows where Warren Givens may be to get in touch. I would also ask that Warren himself contacts us if he sees this appeal as he knows we want to speak with him.”