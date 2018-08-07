MC18 Wants Green Legacy

7 August 2018, 06:35

Morecambe Carnival Logo

The organisers of Morecambe Carnival want a green legacy.

Festivals across the country have started thinking about their environmental footprint.

And the people behind MC18 this weekend want supporters and those going to buy trees, which'll be used to plant a new local woodland.

Anyone interested can call Ian Hughes on 01524 409606 or email pledges to info@oakstoneec.com

Trees will also be on sale at the Morecambe Carnival ‘Trees n Bees’ information stand.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump slaps down EU bid to protect firms from sanctions against Iran

Stress and anxiety make it easier to deal with bad news, new research finds

Antidepressants make birds less likely to attract potential partners, study finds

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News