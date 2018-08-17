Mediators Asked To Sort Out Rail Dispute

Northern Rail has called in mediators to sort out a long running dispute.

RMT union members have taken numerous strikes over more than a year in the row about driver-only trains.

Three more days of industrial action are due to take place in the coming weeks.

David Brown, Managing Director for Arriva Rail North said: “Over the last few weeks, further positive talks had taken to find a resolution to RMT’s ongoing dispute. Having invited RMT to continue these talks this week, it is very disappointing the union has announced further strikes on 25 August, 1 and 8 September.

“We can only resolve this dispute by working jointly through meaningful talks. I am fully committed to finding a joint solution which is why I have invited RMT to these ACAS mediated talks.”