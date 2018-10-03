Missing Lancs Man Thought To Be In Cumbria

Police are appealing for information about a missing Blackburn man whose car has been found in Cumbria.

Dominic Nickson, 49, was last seen around 9.30pm on Monday (October 1).

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build with receding dark-brown hair. He also wears glasses.

Dominic is believed to have travelled to the Cumbria area. His car, a black Skoda Fabia, was found in a car park close to Rydal Water, earlier today (Wednesday, October 3).

Police are extremely concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

PC Dave Mullen, of Lancashire Police, said: “Dominic Nickson has been missing for several days now and we want to find him as soon as possible.

“He was last seen in the Blackburn area on Monday and is believed to have travelled to the Lake District.

“I would urge anyone who has seen him to contact police immediately.”