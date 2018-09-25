Money to help cut reoffending rates in Lancashire

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner has awarded over £160k to projects which will play a vital role across the county in working to reduce reoffending.

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner has awarded over £160k to projects which will play a vital role across the county in working to reduce reoffending.

Charities, organisations and partners had the opportunity to bid for projects that will work with offenders in their areas and help them integrate back into the community, with a total of nine projects receiving funding.

Applications were considered with help from the four local Reducing Reoffending Boards covering the North, East South and West, which include representatives from partners including Lancashire Constabulary, local authorities and the regional CRC, making sure that funding is used in a way which best addresses the local issues and priorities in their communities.

Projects will be taking place over the next 12 months, with organisations required to evidence the impact that the work they are doing has had, meeting the Commissioner's key priorities to tackle crime and reoffending and develop safe and confident communities.

This follows the appointment of Jerry Graham, a former senior officer at Lancashire Constabulary who was most recently Chief Constable in Cumbria, as Independent Chair of the local Reducing Reoffending Boards.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner said:

"It has been really exciting to hear the range of ideas and organisations that came forward during the application process. I'm looking forward to seeing these projects in action and how they make a real difference in our communities.

"Policing alone cannot prevent people reoffending and this builds on the work already being done across the county. I know from seeing programmes that have received funding in the past the difference this work can make and how it can help turn people's lives around.

"Tackling crime and reoffending is a key priority in my Police and Crime Plan and supporting initiatives which help them make Lancashire a safer place can only be a good thing."

Jerry Graham, Independent Chair of the Local Reducing Reoffending Boards said:

"By having all four local boards involved in the application process, we have been able to highlight how each project has the potential to make a real difference across Lancashire.

"We are looking forward to seeing how the projects progress and hearing about the positive impact they have in each area."

Jo Edwards, Assistant Chief Constable, Lancashire Constabulary said:

"I am absolutely delighted that funding has been provided by the Police and Crime Commissioner to support a number of community based projects which seek to address and break the cycle of re-offending across a number of our communities here in Lancashire.

"The provision of tailored support and access to services across the breadth of partnerships involved is vital in supporting individuals involved in offending to divert their behaviours. I look forward to these project making a real difference in protecting our communities from harm."