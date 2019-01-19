More train strike in February

Staff are walking out again today.

Rail workers are to stage fresh strikes next month in the long-running dispute over guards on trains, causing more travel misery for passengers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on Arriva Rail North (Northern) are already striking today and on January 26.

The union announced that further stoppages will be held on the first three Saturdays of February.

Northern said few services will run after 5pm on Saturday, hitting travellers including shoppers and sports fans.