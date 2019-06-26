MP Says Government's Abandoning Disabled People

26 June 2019, 09:04 | Updated: 26 June 2019, 09:07

Lancaster MP Cat Smith

Cat Smith claims many people are waiting over a year for PIP Appeals

The Labour MP Cat Smith says disabled people in Lancaster are waiting more than a year to have their Personal Independence Payment (PIP) Appeals heard - leaving them out of pocket and unable to buy in vital services.
 
The Conservatives have been gradually replacing Disability Living Allowance (DLA) with PIP as the main benefit for disabled or ill people since the rollout started in 2013. It is worth up to £145.35 a week.

It is designed to help towards the additional costs of a disability or long-term illness, such as help getting dressed, cooking meals or getting around.
 
PIP claimants face controversial assessments, conducted by private companies on behalf of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
 
"The Conservative Government's assessment process is completely flawed," said Ms Smith "More than 70 percent of all PIP refusals are overturned on appeal. However, I've discovered that some of the most vulnerable and needy in Lancaster are having to wait more than 12 months for their appeal to be heard. Twelve months without help to get dressed, cook a meal or leave the house. This is utterly disgraceful and completely unacceptable."
 
The Government's own research suggests that 37 percent of people do not appeal the DWP's decision because 'the process would be too stressful' while 20 percent said they were 'too unwell' to challenge it.
 
"Government figures show that from the point of registration to the point of a decision being made takes 15 weeks," explained Ms Smith. "If the claim is rejected then the claimant has to request mandatory reconsideration. This takes a further five weeks. If this is rejected, then the claim goes to appeal which is taking a further 40 weeks. In all it can take more than 12 months to be awarded welfare support to help a person with a disability live a more independent life."
 
Ms Smith says she's once again written to the DWP demanding a review of the system. "It's not fair that people with disabilities are missing out on the advantages the rest of us enjoy because a callous Conservative Government slashes services and welfare benefits so they can give tax cuts to the wealthy. Every week I'm contacted by distressed and desperate people who have become prisoners in their own homes and see months of misery ahead. This has to change."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Steph Houghton and Millie Bright 'major doubts' for England's World Cup quarter-final vs Norway

Sport

John McDonnell tells Jeremy Corbyn Labour Brexit policy a 'car crash'

UK & World

Prince Charles under fire for becoming patron of homeopathy group

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The brand new collection will drop on July 2

ASOS DESIGN collaborate with Disney for a brand new Lion King collection

Fashion

Kate Wright has been thrown a lavish hen do

Inside Kate Wright's secret hen do - with 16 friends and Rio Ferdinand's FACE on her suitcase

Celebrities

Nicola Bonn shares her favourite gentle cleansers for when your skin feels sensitive

Gentle cleansers and serums ideal for facial eczema and aggravated skin

Beauty

The stunning model is 28 years old

How tall is Arabella Chi? Love Island bombshell, model and ex of Charlie Frederick

TV & Movies

Emma Stone has broken her shoulder at a Spice Girls concert in London.

Emma Stone BREAKS SHOULDER at Spice Girls gig leaving Disney film Cruella in crisis

Celebrities

Last night's episode was incredibly tense and there were plenty of passive aggressive statements exchanged

What happened on last night's Love Island? Season 5, episode 20 recap

TV & Movies