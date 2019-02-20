Murder Investigation At Blackpool Hospital

The information has come as a result of the investigation into mistreatment and neglect but it's being treated separately

Police are investigating the death of a woman in Blackpool.

In November police were made aware of allegations of mistreatment and neglect on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Three healthcare professionals were later arrested. They have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

As part of the investigation a number of post-mortem examinations were conducted. This included Valerie Kneale, 75, from Blackpool, who sadly died on the stroke unit on November 16.

During the examination an unexplained injury was found. A cause of death is still to be established, however, the injury is believed to be suspicious in nature.

While this information has come as a result of the investigation into mistreatment and neglect, it is being treated separately as a murder inquiry.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are on-going.

Det Chief Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are investigating the circumstances which led to the death of a woman in Blackpool.

"A dedicated team of detectives are working on the investigation and we are still at the early stages of gathering evidence.

"We understand this is a concerning development but I would like to reassure people we are fully committed to carrying out as thorough an investigation as possible.

"Specially trained officers are providing support to Mrs Kneale's family and my thoughts are with them at this difficult time. They are being kept fully updated and supported throughout the investigative process.

"If you can assist our enquiries, please come forward. Any information provided to police will be treated in the strictest confidence."