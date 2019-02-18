Poet Pens Ode To Suicide Charity Dad

A Cumbria-based poet has written an ode to a dad who's already raised £20,000 for suicide prevention charity, Papyrus.

Phil Houghton penned 'Brave Legs' (which you can read in full, below) in response to Andy Airey's story.

He's running a half marathon this Saturday in place of his daughter, Sophie, who took her her own life before Christmas.