Poet Pens Ode To Suicide Charity Dad

18 February 2019, 08:33 | Updated: 18 February 2019, 08:36

Sophie Airey

A Cumbria-based poet has written an ode to a dad who's already raised £20,000 for suicide prevention charity, Papyrus.

Phil Houghton penned 'Brave Legs' (which you can read in full, below) in response to Andy Airey's story.

He's running a half marathon this Saturday in place of his daughter, Sophie, who took her her own life before Christmas.

Andy's JustGiving page is here.

Andy says; “Sophie, our beautiful daughter, took her own life last December. She was entered to run the Northumberland Half Marathon on February 23rd; needless to say, she won’t be there, but I have arranged to take Sophie’s entry and will run in her place. We are determined to bring something positive out of our terrible loss, so we are raising funds for PAPYRUS, the national charity dedicated to the prevention of young suicide.

“Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK. PAPYRUS believes that many young suicides are preventable; the charity runs a helpline giving support and advice for people suffering from suicidal thoughts, or those who are concerned about friends and loved ones. Since setting up a JustGiving page we have already reached £20,000 and we’re trying to see just how far above it we can get! Every £5 donated pays for a call to HOPELINEUK; even the smallest donation may help save a life.”

*****

Brave legs

Run,

not like the wind,

but the gentle breeze

that whispers

through curtains

on a Summer’s night

run,

not like the clappers,

but like a distant bell

that rings

unexpectedly,

carries a memory

across the Dale

run,

like a Hare

full of the vigour

of all those earlier Springs

run,

like the Beck

true

and with purpose,

obstacle shifting,

contour defying

ever onward,

shaping the future

in the bedrock’s

past

run

alone,

but run

always

together

*

For Andy – Run for Sophie

Phil M Houghton

Copyright 25th January 2019

 

