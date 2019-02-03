Police Investigate Firearm Discharge

No one was injured in the attack in Preston

Detectives are investigating a report of a firearms discharge in Preston.

Officers were contacted at around 4.40pm on Friday to reports shots had been fired in the direction of a group of young men on Skeffington Road. Two men were then seen leaving the area in a white vehicle.

At this time it doesn’t appear anybody was injured and officers believe it was a targeted incident.

DI Martin Pearson of Lancashire Police said: “We’re in the very early stages of an investigation and I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything or who has information which could assist to get in touch.

“Thankfully no-one was seriously hurt or even killed in this incident. We will now do all we can to find those responsible.

“I would also like to reassure people that this incident was not directed at the general public and appears to be a targeted attack.”