Police Investigate Morecambe Sexual Assault

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to over the incident

A woman's been attacked in a nightclub in Morecambe.

It happened at around 3am on Thursday 18th July inside Popworld on Marine Road East. A man has approached the 19-year-old victim, who on the dancefloor with a friend.

He danced with the victim before forcibly kissing her face and neck. He has then pushed her against a wall where she was sexually assaulted.

Security staff intervened and the man was made to leave.

The offender is described as potentially being of Asian origin, around 5ft 5ins, with short dark hair. He spoke with a foreign accent and was wearing a distinctive dark top which featured a floral/leaf motif.