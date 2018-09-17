Police Investigate Ulverston Assault

A man and a woman have been assaulted walking along the road in Ulverston.

Police are investigating the incident that happened on Queen Street, between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday 16th September 2018.



The victims -a man and woman - were walking along Queen Street when a car pulled alongside them and two offenders got out; one male and one female. Both victims were then subjected to assaults.

The male suspect is described as white, late 20's, 5ft 9ins, of medium build, with light brown hair.

The female suspect is described as white, approximately 18-years-old, 5ft 6in, very slim build with long brown hair tied up in a ponytail.



Anyone with information or who witnessed the assault should call Cumbria Police quoting log number 258 of 16th September 2018.