Police Name Man Killed In Lakes Crash

A number of people were hurt in the accident on Good Friday.

Cumbria police have named the man killed in a crash on the A66 at Keswick on Good Friday.

42 year old Keith Moore died at the scene on Good Friday.

The crash happened at about 12.50pm on Friday and the road was closed for several hours.

Three other people - including a nine-year-old boy- were taken to hospital, two of them by air ambulance.



The boy was released from the hospital on Saturday.

An 18-year-old man from west Cumbria who was flown to Preston Royal Infirmary and a 56-year-old woman, from Cheshire, remain in hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is described as stable.