Police Name Man Killed In Lakes Crash

22 April 2019, 06:28 | Updated: 22 April 2019, 06:54

Police

A number of people were hurt in the accident on Good Friday.

Cumbria police have named the man killed in a crash on the A66 at Keswick on Good Friday.
 
42 year old Keith Moore died at the scene on Good Friday.
 
The crash happened at about 12.50pm on Friday and the road was closed for several hours.
 
Three other people - including a nine-year-old boy- were taken to hospital, two of them by air ambulance. 

The boy was released from the hospital on Saturday.
 
An 18-year-old man from west Cumbria who was flown to Preston Royal Infirmary and a 56-year-old woman, from Cheshire, remain in hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is described as stable.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nemanja Matic says he was 'biggest problem' in Manchester United's defeat at Everton

Sport

Third of English residents think Scottish bank notes are fake - survey

UK & World

Man who bought tuk tuk after 'boozy night' aiming for speed record

Quirky

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

London Celebrity Sightings - April 16, 2019

Olly Murs ‘secretly dating’ Love Island star Zara McDermott

Music

2018 Edinburgh International Film Festival - Day 2

Emmerdale’s Hayley Tamaddon pregnant with first child at 42

Celebrities

Keeley Hawes with her co-stars from The Durrells.

Who's in the cast of The Durrells? Here's who stars alongside Bodyguard's Keeley Hawes in the ITV drama

TV & Movies

Corfu's Old Town in Greece

Where is The Durrells set? Filming locations in Corfu revealed

TV & Movies

Julien Macdonald - Front Row - LFW September 2017

Sheridan Smith ‘confirms’ marriage to Jamie Horn as she calls him ‘hubby’ in deleted tweet

Celebrities

'Britain's Got Talent' Manchester Photocall

Alesha Dixon ‘thought life was over’ after marriage split from cheating MC Harvey

TV & Movies