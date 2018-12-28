Police Name Man Killed In Lancaster Accident

28 December 2018, 08:53 | Updated: 28 December 2018, 08:59

garnett

Michael Garnett died at the weekend.

The family of a man who died following a collision in Lancaster have paid tribute to him.
 
Michael Garnett, 32, suffered head injuries in the collision on Sunday, December 23rd. He sadly died at the scene.
 
It happened at around 12:30am outside the entrance to the bus station on Cable Street when a Kia Ceed collided with Mr Garnett.
 
His family said: “Michael was much-loved by all the family. He has been taken away from us too soon and will be missed dearly.”

