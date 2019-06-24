Police Warning After Lancashire Drugs Death
24 June 2019, 07:55 | Updated: 24 June 2019, 07:58
An investigation is underway after the death of a 17 year old boy over weekend.Police in Lancashire have issued a drugs warning after the death of a teenager. A 17-year-old died's in hospital after it's believed he took MDMA and cannabis during a house party in Preston. DI Martin Pearson from Preston Police said: “This is an extremely sad set of circumstances and my thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time. “We know that he was at a gathering at a house with friends and we believe he has taken drugs in the lead up to his death. “Following this tragic incident, I would like to take this opportunity to remind people, especially youngsters, of the potential risks of taking drugs. Whilst they may be seen as safe and enjoyable, they can prove fatal. “If you have taken something and start to feel unwell, please seek medical attention immediately.” An investigation is on-going into the time leading up to the boy’s death. A file is being prepared for HM Coroner.