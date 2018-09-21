Protest March Against Power Station

On Air Now
21 September 2018, 06:06 | Updated: 21 September 2018, 06:07
There’s a protest march this afternoon (Friday) against the second planning application for a power station at Old Hutton, near Kendal.
Opponents say the project is out-of-keeping with a quiet rural area.
The first proposal was rejected by SLDC in January.
Councillor Hazel Hodgson is leading the walk and said: “These plans are still completely out of keeping with a quiet rural area between two national parks.
“The developers from London obviously have no idea how special our landscape is, and are just trying to make a quick buck.
“It’d be great to see a huge turnout on Friday.”