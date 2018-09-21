Protest March Against Power Station

There’s a protest march this afternoon (Friday) against the second planning application for a power station at Old Hutton, near Kendal.

Opponents say the project is out-of-keeping with a quiet rural area.

The first proposal was rejected by SLDC in January.

Councillor Hazel Hodgson is leading the walk and said: “These plans are still completely out of keeping with a quiet rural area between two national parks.

“The developers from London obviously have no idea how special our landscape is, and are just trying to make a quick buck.

“It’d be great to see a huge turnout on Friday.”