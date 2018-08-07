RLI To Celebrate 125 Years

7 August 2018, 06:36

RLI Medical Unit 1

There's a month to go until the Royal Lancaster Infirmary is 125 years old.

The foundation stone was laid in the late 19th century.

An open day's going to be held to celebrate, where people can see the old operating theatres.

It'll be between 10am and 4pm on Sept 8 - including guided tours.

Mr Bryan Rhodes, Orthopaedic Consultant, UHMBT, and Chairman for Lancaster Medical Museum, said: “This is a great opportunity to showcase an important listed building at the heart of the RLI and reveal some of the museum’s important collection, including surgical and pill making equipment, old stethoscopes and a number of large plaques showing who made donations to pay for the hospital beds.”

Dr Shahedal Bari, Consultant Respiratory Physician and Deputy Medical Director, UHMBT, said: “I would encourage the local public to come along and find out more about one of the oldest buildings on the RLI site and the fantastic service that the Lancaster Medical Museum offer – it will be a must see.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump slaps down EU bid to protect firms from sanctions against Iran

Stress and anxiety make it easier to deal with bad news, new research finds

Antidepressants make birds less likely to attract potential partners, study finds

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News