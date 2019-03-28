School Crash Driver Banned And Fined

A "reckless and irresponsible" driver's been banned from the roads for two year for causing a five-car pile-up outside a primary school in Morecambe.

Jack Perna crashed into a number of vehicles near Westgate Primary in April last year.

Police say he hadn't been drinking or on drugs - it was just "appalling" driving.

Although the Air Ambulance was needed, nobody was badly hurt.

26-year old Perna, from Ormskirk, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and also got a £300 fine.

PC Peter Black, of Lancashire Police, said: “This was a shocking incident. Perna’s actions were both reckless and irresponsible.

“Many parents and children were left upset and distressed by his behaviour. The scene of badly damaged cars created a haunting image for all involved. Thankfully only relatively minor injuries were sustained by people.

“No drink or drugs were found in Perna’s system – it was simply appalling driving. He pleaded guilty to his actions following a number of witness statements provided to police.

“I wish to thank all the emergency services for their help that day together with the school and parents that assisted at the scene.”