Search For Missing Kendal Man

Police need help tracing a man who's been missing from Kendal for three days.

32-year old Simon Lenihan was last seen on Highgate on Monday morning.

He is described as white, 5ft 10, of medium build, with short dark brown hair and has an Irish accent.

A statement from Cumbria Police continued: "Police are appealing for anyone with information on Mr Lenihan’s whereabouts to get in touch by calling 101. Officers also ask Mr Lenihan if he sees this appeal, to get in touch to let them know he is safe and well."