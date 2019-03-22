SLDC Approves Kendal Flood Defences

The first phase of Kendal's new flood defences have been given approval by SLDC.

The Environment Agency's spending millions to help protect homes and businesses.

But the government could make the final decision if it's 'called in'.

That's because objectors say they'll damage the landscape and some heritage buildings.

A statement from SLDC read in full: "South Lakeland District Council's Planning Committee has granted approval for a planning application from the Environment Agency for its Kendal Flood Risk Management Scheme (Phase 1).

"The approval is subject to a decision from the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government after five requests that he call in the application.

"The committee heard representations from supporters and objectors before voting unanimously to agree with the recommendation to approve the application.

"Councillors were told that the work would cause harm to the landscape, townscape and heritage assets, but that harm would be less than substantial and so had to be weighed against the significant public benefit of the scheme.

"Councillors were also told that Phase 1 would protect homes and businesses against floods of 1-in-20-year severity, and against 1-in-100-year severity if phases 2 and 3 were completed.

"Approval was granted subject to confirmation that the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government does not wish to call in the application for his own determination.

"SLDC will not issue any planning permission until the Secretary of State has had an opportunity to consider fully the issues that have been raised in the requests."