South Cumbria Teen Admits Drugs Offences

An 18-year old from South Cumbria who's pleaded guilty to a raft of drug supply offences will be sentenced on Friday.

Teenager Alex Lightley - of no fixed address - admitted peddling class A and class B drugs last year.

In total, he pleaded guilty to eight offences when he appeared in the dock at Carlisle Crown Court on Monday.

No specific details about the teen's offending were given during a short hearing in front of Judge James Adkin.