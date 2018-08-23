South Lakes Gears Up For Tour Of Britain

The South Lakes is preparing to take full advantage of the return of the Tour of Britain next month.

A couple of cycling-related arts project are underway in Ulverston; while family rides are planned at Kendal Rugby Club and Brockhole.

Stage Six of the race weaves its way through the South Lakes on the 7th of September - with the likes of Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome competing.

Cllr Deborah Earl, Cumbria County Council Cabinet member for Local Communities, said: “I am so excited to welcome the Tour of Britain back to Cumbria on 6th and 7th September.

"It’s a fantastic community event that brings people together, and I’m delighted there are so many examples of towns and villages getting ready for the race in all sorts of ways – from painting bikes to making bunting.

"I’d urge everyone to get behind the event and show the world what a fantastic place Cumbria is to live, work and play!”

