Squirrel Sculpture Sale Raises £2k

A giant timber sculpture of a red squirrel - famous with visitors to the Lakes - has sold for charity for more than £2,000.

'Mawson' is 10ft tall and has moved from the Langdale Hotel in Windermere to Silverdale Holiday Park.

The money's going to St. Mary's Hospice in Ulverston.

It's a great result because our park has long had a red squirrel as its logo, and works closely with local nature groups to protect the colonies which thrive here," said new owner Michael Holgate.



"Many people expressed their dismay when Mawson disappeared from the hotel entrance as he had become something of a Lake District landmark.



"But now his future in Cumbria is assured, and he will still be on view to the public from the road.



"Best of all, Mawson has allowed us to donate a substantial sum to a very worthwhile cause as he takes up his new role as Silverdale Holiday Park's mascot."