Stan & Ollie Has World Premiere

'Stan & Ollie' had its world premiere last night, telling the story of Laurel and Hardy's farewell UK tour.

One of half of the legendary Hollywood duo - Stan Laurel - was born in Ulverston.

He's played by Steve Coogan - with John C. Reilly taking the role of Oliver Hardy.

The film goes on general release in the New Year.

The co-stars were on playful form on the red carpet as the movie closed the BFI London Film Festival on Sunday night.

John said: "We did rehearse a lot. While I was doing another film I would come in on the weekends and Steve and I would dance together, talks things over.

"Steve's one of the funniest people I've ever met. I don't know what he thinks of me - but I hold him in great esteem."

Steve retorted, tongue in cheek: "I enjoy tolerating John, very much.

"Some people you like, but don't respect. Some people you respect, but you don't like. With John, it's both - I neither respect him, nor like him."

On the Ulverston link, we've spoken to the curator of the town's Laurel and Hardy Museum.

Mark Greenhow says he's thrilled: "We're really excited. I've been following the story of this film since its very first inception about three years ago. Then when the trailer came out I was just blown away."

He added he hopes it reignites interest in the double act: "You know, this is going to be a mainstream movie. So hopefully we'll see an increase in popularity for the boys."

Stan & Ollie will be in UK cinemas from January 11, 2019.