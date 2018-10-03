Call For Youth Eating Disorder Service

Health bosses are being urged to invest in specialist services to help young people with eating disorders in Cumbria.

Back in February 2016, the Government paid what was Cumbria CCG £5m to be used to create a bespoke county-wide one-to-one eating disorder service.

However, two and a half years later and there is still no sign of a service being provided.

Local MP Tim Farron has written to local NHS bosses urging them to get on with commissioning this much needed service.

Tim said: "I've seen an increasing number of parents that come to me who just can't get the right treatment for their kids who have eating disorders.

"There is a desperate need out there for a specialist service but sadly those parents continue to be let down by the decision makers.

"We know that there can be tragic consequences if the proper support isn't there, so it's absolutely critical that we put the pressure on health bosses to provide a specialist service for our young people."