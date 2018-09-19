Storm Ali: Warning For Strong Winds

Some remote parts of Cumbria come under an amber weather alert for wind as Storm Ali rolls in.

That means flying debris, which could cause injury.

Most of us are under a lesser yellow warning though.

The Met Office says there could be problems with travel and power supplies.

A spokesperson told us: "Strong winds affecting parts of Northern Ireland early in the day will continue to strengthen through the morning and then extend across many parts of Scotland and northern England and northwest Wales.

"For some exposed areas, in particular parts of western Scotland, gusts could reach in excess of 75 mph in places.

"There is also an Amber warning for Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland and the far northwest of England.

"The gusty winds will be accompanied in places by heavy, squally showers, making driving conditions difficult.

"The winds will gradually ease later on Wednesday, firstly across Northern Ireland, northwest Wales and northern England and then across Scotland."