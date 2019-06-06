Student Facing Prison For Sex Assualt

Sam Waters admitted 29 offences

A student has been warned that "prison beckons" for a string of sex assaults on a young boy - some committed in the Lake District.

Sam Waters, 23, admitted a total of 29 offences.

Waters pleaded guilty to 15 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13. He also admitted taking hundreds of indecent category B and C images of a child; and possessing a number of prohibited child images.

The court heard the sex assaults were committed during a period spanning four years against a primary school-age boy. Some are said to have occurred in the Keswick area.

Addressing Judge James Adkin, barrister Kim Whittlestone, representing Waters, asked for sentencing to be postponed pending the preparation of background information.

"This is a troubling case," said Miss Whittlestone. "The defendant has admitted his offences and has sought to seek a psychiatric report to try and address why he has committed these offences."

She said Waters was a Masters degree student who was due to sit a final examination later this week.

"He is aware it is a custodial sentence," Miss Whittlestone said of the likely punishment, "but there is an awful lot of information to seek to put before the court."

Judge Adkin adjourned the case until July 26, granting bail to Waters, of Lansdowne Road, Bournemouth. But the judge said: "I'm sure you will have been told that prison beckons."



Waters must now sign the sex offenders' register.