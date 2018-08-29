Team Wiggins Enters Tour Of Britain

Sir Bradley Wiggins has entered his cycling team in the Tour of Britain, which visits Cumbria next week.

The Tour de France winner won't compete himself.

Stages five and six both end at the Whinlatter Visitor Centre - the latter stage starts in Barrow, the first time the events been there.

Team Wiggins rider Tom Pidcock (19) said: "I'm delighted to have an opportunity to ride in the Tour of Britain with WIGGINS. Obviously the team has a strong affiliation with the race, with Sir Brad being a former winner and Owain's impressive ride in 2015.

"I am really looking forward to mixing it up against some of the big UCI WorldTour teams again. Riding in front of British fans is always a great experience and hopefully our team can give them plenty to cheer about over the course of the race."