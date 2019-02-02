TfN Asks For Kendal Relief Road Money

Transport for the North has asked for funding from the government for the Kendal Northern Development Route.

That's a grand name for a link between the A6 and the A591 to the north of the town, meaning traffic doesn't have to negotiate the town centre.

In their new Strategic Transport Plan, TfN have put forward numerous proposals for Cumbria to be given investment, including the new relief road.

Last October, Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership produced a Kendal Strategic Transport Infrastructure Study which identified a bypass in the north of the town as the best option for tackling congestion and pollution, as well as unlocking economic potential.

South Lakes MP Tim Farron said: “It’s great news that Transport for the North have put their weight behind a bypass for Kendal.

“It would genuinely create new business opportunities while completely improving the traffic flow within town, making it a much safer and peaceful place to be.

“This is something that we’ve been lobbying for, for far too long - the Conservative Government need to stop sitting on the fence and back the bid for a northern relief road for Kendal.”