Third Man Jailed Over Rape Of Woman In Cumbria

Mohammed Miah has been locked up for 10 years.

The third man in a trio involved in the rape of a woman in Carlisle on Christmas Eve has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Mohammed Miah, 38, of The Strand, Exmouth, Devon, admitted a charge of rape and was sentenced today at Carlisle Crown Court.

In March of 2018, Kabir Hussain and Marco Martins were jailed for their roles in the rape.

Hussain, 40, of Dod Street, Tower Hamlets, London pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. He was jailed for 11 years.

Martins, 31, of Borland Avenue, Carlisle, admitted one offence of sexual assault. He was jailed for 45 months.

The court heard how the victim had been approached on a night out in the city centre on 24 December 2017 by Hussain and Martins, who escorted her back to a flat. There the victim was raped by Hussain and sexually assaulted by Martins.

Hussain and Martins left the room and Miah then entered, raping the victim himself before leaving without saying a word to the victim.

Miah was arrested, interviewed and bailed with conditions which included reporting to police each day.



However, he failed to do so and was arrested in the Devon area in November 2018.

In his police interviews, Miah denied any sexual contact with the victim. However, at court he admitted the offence.

Detective Constable Naomi Raine said: “All three of the offenders involved in this appalling crime have now been charged, brought before the courts and sentenced for their actions.

“The three men have all preyed on a woman in an extremely vulnerable state, attacked her and then sought to lie to the police about their involvement.

“However, thanks in no small part of the bravery and courage of the victim, as well as the diligent work of officers and the Crown Prosecution Service, they have been brought to justice.”