Thousands Without Power In Lancashire And Cumbria

19 September 2018, 14:31 | Updated: 19 September 2018, 15:05

Storm ali

More than 6 and a half thousand properties are without power in Lancashire and Cumbria as storm Ali hits.

Strong winds have brought down power lines bringing widespread disruption.

Electricity North West is dealing with 25 separate faults in Cumbria including Wigton, Aspatria and Penrith.

The power network operator has been on alert since the Met Office issued the weather warning, drafting in additional engineers and contact centre agents on standby as Storm Ali became the first named storm of the season.

There is currently an amber weather warning for wind from the Met Office affecting the very north of Cumbria, and yellow for the rest of Cumbria and parts of Lancashire, with the Met Office also warning of power cuts.

Electricity North West incident manager, Sam Loukes, said: "High winds can cause flying debris and falling trees to damage overhead lines, causing power cuts. We do have a rolling programme of cutting back the closest trees to lines, but unfortunately it’s not possible to prevent all power cuts.

“We have teams of engineers working to fix a number of power cuts that have occurred so far today. We’ll work to get people back on as soon as possible as long as it’s safe for our teams to climb our poles to rebuild lines where necessary.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Princess Charlotte tells photographers they're not

This is the adorable way Princess Charlotte greets visitors to the palace
Lady Gabriella WIndsor and Thomas Kingston

Lady Gabriella Windsor engagement: fiancé, venue and guest list revealed
Lady Gabriella WIndsor and Thomas Kingston

Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor? The Queen's cousin's daughter is marrying Pippa Middleton's ex

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News