Thousands Without Power In Lancashire And Cumbria

More than 6 and a half thousand properties are without power in Lancashire and Cumbria as storm Ali hits.

Strong winds have brought down power lines bringing widespread disruption.

Electricity North West is dealing with 25 separate faults in Cumbria including Wigton, Aspatria and Penrith.

The power network operator has been on alert since the Met Office issued the weather warning, drafting in additional engineers and contact centre agents on standby as Storm Ali became the first named storm of the season.

There is currently an amber weather warning for wind from the Met Office affecting the very north of Cumbria, and yellow for the rest of Cumbria and parts of Lancashire, with the Met Office also warning of power cuts.

Electricity North West incident manager, Sam Loukes, said: "High winds can cause flying debris and falling trees to damage overhead lines, causing power cuts. We do have a rolling programme of cutting back the closest trees to lines, but unfortunately it’s not possible to prevent all power cuts.

“We have teams of engineers working to fix a number of power cuts that have occurred so far today. We’ll work to get people back on as soon as possible as long as it’s safe for our teams to climb our poles to rebuild lines where necessary.”