Three Anti-Fracking Protesters Jailed

Three men have been jailed for for blockading lorries carrying equipment to the Preston New Road fracking site in Lancashire.

Simon Roscoe Blevins, 26 and Richard Roberts were jailed for 16 months whilst Richard Loizou, 31, was given a 15 month sentence. They will serve half in prison and the rest on license. A fourth man, Julian Brock, received 12 month sentence suspended for 18 months.

Now dubbed 'The Frack Free Four', they are the UK's first anti-fracking protesters to receive prison sentences for protesting the controversial industry. They will begin serving their sentences at HMP Preston.

After a seven day jury trial at Preston Crown Court in August 2018, the four men were found guilty of Public Nuisance and were warned by the judge to expect "immediate custodial sentences".

Their protest involved sitting on top of four lorries and preventing all deliveries and vehicular movement to the Preston New Road site for a period of four days.