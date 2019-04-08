Tribute To Gran Who Died After Crash

8 April 2019, 06:39 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 06:43

Jill Smith

An 85-year old woman who died after a car crash in the Lakes last week has been remembered by her family.

Jill Smith suffered fatal injuries in the two-car collision on the A591 Lake Road, near the Low Wood Hotel, on Wednesday.

In a statement paying tribute, relatives said the former Ambleside hotelier was a "dear friend to many" who "enjoyed life in beautiful Lakeland".

The family statement read in full: "We have all been completely shocked and devastated at the loss of a much loved wife, mum and granny.

"She was such a kind and gentle person and a dear friend to many, especially through the church, local community and her love of flower arranging.

"Originally from King's Lynn in Norfolk where she met her husband David - they moved to the Lake District 42 years ago. They initially ran a hotel in Ambleside and have always enjoyed life in beautiful Lakeland.

"It is with great sadness that Jill has been taken from us. She will be truly missed by all her family and her many friends. We will treasure every memory of her.

"Our family have received many messages and tributes about the part Jill played in their lives. We very much appreciate the show of love and support and would like to thank everyone for their kind words at this very difficult time.

"We would also like to extend our thanks to the Air Ambulance and paramedic crews, staff at the Lancaster Royal Infirmary and the Cumbria fire and police services for all their care and help."

