Tribute To Lancashire Man Killed In Crash

Jake Beatty died after suffering serious injuries in the accident.

The family of a man who has died following a collision in Grimsargh have paid tribute to him.



Emergency services were called to Preston Road in Grimsargh at 6am on 24th November 2018 to a report that an Audi A3 had left the carriageway and overturned injuring the occupants.



Jake Beatty, 23, a passenger in the car, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital. Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, Jake passed away overnight on the 23rd December with his family by his side.



At the time of the collision the road was closed for several hours to allow for the collision investigation team to examine the scene.



Jake’s family have paid tribute to him: “Jake was a Longridge lad who was well liked in the village and he was adored by all his family. To have lost Jake in these circumstances is something we will struggle to come to terms with. It has brought our family closer together and Jake will always be remembered for his cheeky, yet loveable attitude towards life.”



His mother Donna said “I would like to thank the people who helped Jake at the time of the collision and stayed with him until help arrived. To know that someone was there with him when he was hurt and did everything they could to help him helps me to cope with what has happened. I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”



One man, aged 23, was later arrested by police in connection with the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.



Senior Investigating Officer, Sergeant Adam Dawson of Lancashire Police said: “These are absolutely tragic circumstances for the family to have to being going through and all our thoughts are with the family and friends of Jake at this time.



“We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the lead up to it and ask they contact police so that we can establish exactly what happened”.