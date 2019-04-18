Two Elderly People Injured In Collision

18 April 2019, 12:06 | Updated: 18 April 2019, 12:09

police notepad

They were hurt in a collision in Bolton-le-Sands

Police are appealing for information following a collision in Bolton-le-Sands in which two elderly pedestrians were injured.
 
The incident occurred at around 3.20pm yesterday (Wednesday) on the pedestrian crossing close to the junction of Bye Pass Road and St Michael’s Lane, when a Toyota Aygo collided with a man aged in his 80s and a woman aged in her 70s.
 
The man suffered a tear to his spleen and cuts to his face and wrist. The woman suffered a suspected broken pelvis and cuts and bruises. Both were taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, where they remain.
 
We are now appealing for information and are asking anybody who witnessed the collision, or saw the Aygo in the moments before it happened, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.
 
Sgt Martin Wilcock, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: “First and foremost we send our warmest wishes to the couple and hope they made a full and speedy recovery.
 
“We are now working hard to piece together what happened and would like to speak to anybody with information that could help with our enquiries. The collision occurred on a busy road and we believe there will have been several people in the area who saw all or part of what happened.”
 
Anybody with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting log number 913 of April 17th.

