Two Jailed In County Lines Drugs Case

21 September 2018, 06:03 | Updated: 21 September 2018, 06:04

Carlisle Crown Court, Cumbria

Two men from Lancaster have been jailed in the latest "county lines" drugs case focusing on Cumbria.

Connor Halliwell and Kieron Howe - both 25 - were caught at Kendal train station last month, having traveled there to deal heroin and crack cocaine.

Halliwell, of West Road, and Howe, of Lime Grove got three years each at Carlisle Crown Court, having admitted possession with intent to supply.

Recorder Julie Clemitson heard the pair had got involved in the criminal activity due to debt.

"You were clearly crossing the county line, into Cumbria, in order to supply class A drugs," the judge told them.

