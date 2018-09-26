Universal credit comes to South Lakeland

Tim Farron's offering an open door as Universal Credit is rolled out in South Lakeland.

The area becomes the latest to see the change today (26th September), Tim Farron's offering advice to anyone affected by the Government's new plans.

Other places that have had Universal Credit introduced earlier this year have seen a massive spike in poverty and debt, with increased pressure on foodbanks being tell-tale signs.

According to the DWP, the new scheme will see claimants have to wait around 5 weeks to get their first payment.

Analysis from South Lakes Citizens Advice suggests 6000 families in Westmorland and Lonsdale will be receiving Universal Credit by 2022.

Tim is encouraging anyone in the South Lakes who is worried about the roll out of Universal Credit to get in touch with him.

Tim said: ""People I meet at my surgeries are in increasingly desperate situations and are worried that the introduction of Universal Credit is only going to make things worse.

"It is just inhumane for people who are just one paycheque away from poverty having to wait five weeks to feed themselves and their family.

"Anyone who has any concerns about the rollout of Universal Credit, please do get in touch by either emailing me at tim@timfarron.co.uk or calling my office on 01539 723403."