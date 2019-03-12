Views Wanted On Canal Quarter Revamp

The latest chapter in the saga of Lancaster's Canal Quarter regeneration opens next week.

There'll be two public drop-ins, where people can say what they'd like to see included.

The revamp's been talked about for more than a decade, before the City Council brought it back "in house" last year.

Coun Janice Hanson, Cabinet member with responsibility for regeneration and planning, said: “The council understands the importance of getting this project right – both in terms of what is delivered in the area and its contribution to the prosperity and vibrancy of our city.

“The input of the community to this process will be key and at these first consultation events we will be gathering people’s views of the site and working towards a vision and key objectives.

“This is the first of a number of opportunities in the coming months for people to get involved with this exciting project and I hope as many people as possible will be able to join us.”

The first consultation takes place next Tuesday (March 19) between 3pm and 8pm in the Education Room in Lancaster City Museum.

This will be followed on Wednesday March 20 between 12pm and 5pm in Marketgate Shopping Centre.