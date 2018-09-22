Water Supplier Helped Thirsty Animals

Farmers say United Utilities were critical in keeping livestock watered across Cumbria and Lancashire during the heatwave.

The water supplier set up a 24-hour crew to fill ponds, tanks and troughs for more than 100,000 animals.

Adam Briggs, Lancashire County Adviser for the National Farmers Union, commented: “Drought has a huge impact on farmers and this is particularly the case for those with livestock who have private supplies. We received calls from farmers whose private sources were running low and were at a loss what to do. Their main concern was for the welfare of their livestock. The support offered by United Utilities in dealing with these situations was critical and a huge help to the industry.”

United Utilities’ Head of Regional Services, Andrew Cawley, said: “At its peak, demand for water across our region this summer was the highest we have ever seen. This meant that water pressure was occasionally slightly lower than some people were used to. Most people wouldn’t have noticed the difference, but a few farmers with extensive networks of private pipes, sometimes experienced problems getting water to remote locations, like water troughs in high fields.”

“In most cases, the effects could be rectified quite quickly, but where farmers needed help fulfilling their duty of care for their livestock, even if they were not our customers, we did our best to help. Our dedicated team was on hand to give advice and deliver non-potable water suitable for livestock use only wherever necessary. We received positive feedback from the farmers we helped and would hope this would be a benchmark for the way we deliver dry weather support to rural areas if something similar happened in the future.”