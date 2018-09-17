Weather Warning As Storm Helen Hits

Storm Helene will hit North Lancashire and Cumbria hard tonight (Monday).

The Met Office says winds could go above 60mph.

Forecasters are warning trees could come down; power supplies might be damaged; and there could be transport problems.

Our man at the Met Office, John Hammond, said: “Winds could widely exceed gusts of 50mph.

“Some exposed coastal and high ground locations could see gusts exceed 60mph.

“Today’s updated Yellow Warning covers a wider area of the UK – and is valid from 1800 on Monday until 0800 on Tuesday and now with a High Likelihood of Low Impacts.

“For North West England, the strongest winds may well occur late on Monday and during the early hours of Tuesday.

“However, impacts are likely and could continue into Tuesday.”