Windermere Ferry Back Next Weekend

A date's been set for the return of the Windermere Ferry.

It'll be back in public use on Sunday the 27th of October.

It's been out of action since a fire in May.

A new engine's been installed this week.

A spokesperson from Cumbria County Council outlined this timetable for the comeback:

- w/c 22 Oct - Final assessment by MCA to sign off Ferry as sea worthy

- 22 Oct - New crew Staff start – full week of staff induction and training

- 25 Oct & 26 Oct - Safety testing of ferry with full crew (please note, the ferry will be doing some runs on the lake during this time. These are for staff training only and not open to the public. There will be signage on both sides of the shore explaining this to any interested parties)

- 27 Oct - Reopening of Ferry for Public Use